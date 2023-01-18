India vs New Zealand Highlights 1st ODI: IND overcome Bracewell's fighting 140 to take 1-0 lead over NZ

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Highlights: Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner almost foiled India's party with their stunning knocks, but it was the hosts who eventually ended up on the winning side in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma and Co. kicked-off the series with a 12-run victory, which also saw them go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Chasing 350, New Zealand got off to a slow start and lost half their side inside 25 overs. However, a solid partnership between Bracewell and Santner kept New Zealand in hunt. The pair added 162-runs for the seventh wicket, with Santner chipping with a 45-ball 57. Despite losing his partner, Bracewell kept things moving for New Zealand as he was the final man to depart. He was trapped LBW for 140 off 78 balls by Shardul Thakur in the final over. Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill smashed 208 off 149 balls to help India pile an enormous 349/8 in 50 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON