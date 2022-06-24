Daily brief: Yashwant Sinha's message to Opposition parties, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘India currently going through…’: Yashwant Sinha's message to Opposition parties

Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha pledged that he will raise his voice for farmers, workers, unemployed youth, women and all marginalised sections of society if he wins the election. In a letter to Opposition parties thanking them for choosing him “unanimously” as their presidential candidate, Sinha assured them that he will “conscientiously uphold, without fear or favour, the basic values and guiding ideals of the Constitution.”

Uddhav Sena Vs Shinde Sena: It's end of the real Shiv Sena I HT Insight

Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena is heading for a split as Uddhav Thackeray is facing a full-blown and an unprecedented revolt from his own legislators who are being led by his one-time aide Eknath Shinde. In this episode of HT Insight, our editor-in-chief Sukumar Ranganathan decodes the ongoing Sena revolt and what lies next for Uddhav, Shinde and of course the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Watch Video

Watch: Rishabh Pant scoop-flicks Umesh Yadav for a six to reach fifty, video breaks internet in India vs Leicestershire

Rishabh Pant gave his India teammates a fair bit of workout on the second day of the warm-up match against Leicestershire on Friday. Turning up for Leicestershire along with Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Cheteshwar Pujara, Pant hit a flurry of boundaries against the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur to work his way to a brisk fifty. Read more…

Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan ‘uncle' at IIFA Awards 2022, he jokes ‘your film is gone now’. Watch

IIFA Awards 2022 will be aired on TV on Saturday. In a new promo, actor Sara Ali Khan is seen pulling actor Salman Khan's leg by calling him ‘uncle’. The duo later dance together to a song from Salman's 1997 film Judwaa. Held in Abu Dhabi, IIFA was a star-studded event that saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including actors Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. Read more…

Snacks that slash the risk of heart attack: Expert shares tips

Heart attack is a medical emergency that is usually caused by blood clot which causes blockage in the blood flow to the heart, this further leads to the tissue losing oxygen and eventually dying. However, with a healthy diet plan, the cardiovascular health of the body can be improved, thereby slashing the risk of heart attack and other heart-related ailments. Read more…