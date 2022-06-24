Snacks that slash the risk of heart attack: Expert shares tips

Heart attack is a medical emergency that is usually caused by blood clot which causes blockage in the blood flow to the heart, this further leads to the tissue losing oxygen and eventually dying. However, with a healthy diet plan, the cardiovascular health of the body can be improved, thereby slashing the risk of heart attack and other heart-related ailments. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist, Co-Founder- Food Darzee said, "Eating nuts is healthy and good for your heart. They are packed with healthy fats, minerals and antioxidants that boost heart health. It is believed that people who regularly eat nuts are less likely to have heart attacks than those who rarely eat them. Nuts such as walnuts, pistachios, almonds, hazelnuts and peanuts also make for a great snack — easy to store and pack when you are on the go."

Dr Siddhant Bhargava further noted down the heart-healthy components that are present in nuts which help in improving the heart health.

Unsaturated fats: Studies suggest that foods rich in unsaturated fat improve blood cholesterol level which can decrease the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, nuts are good for the heart and blood vessels. The omega-3 fatty acids reduce triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood. It also prevents the development of erratic heart rhythms that can lead to heart attacks.

Fiber: All nuts contain fiber which may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease via a variety of mechanisms like improving blood lipid profiles, lowering blood pressure, and improving insulin sensitivity along with fibrinolytic activity.

Vitamin E: Packed with vitamin E, nuts help to stop the development of plaques in the arteries. Plaque development in your arteries can be hazardous. It can lead to chest pain, coronary artery disease or a heart attack.

Dr Siddhant Bhargava further recommended that a variety of nuts should be incorporated in the daily diet plan – however, we should be careful of over-snacking as well.