Daily Covid-19 cases, test positivity and growth rates drop in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reported a drop in daily Covid-19 cases, test positivity, and growth rates. But eight districts have reported a positivity rate higher than the state average. As per data, none of the districts have a test positivity rate over the 5% mark after a long time.

The state on Wednesday recorded 3,608 Covid cases and 48 deaths, taking the tally to 6,531,237 and toll to 138,664. Mumbai reported 486 cases and four deaths, pushing the tally to 739,361 and toll to 16,063. As many as 168,317 tests were conducted and 4,285 recoveries were reported.

The weekly positivity rate of Maharashtra is 2.28%, though eight districts have a higher positivity rate. Positivity rate is the percentage of positive cases against tests conducted. The districts with high positivity rates are Ahmednagar (4.78%), Pune (4.62%), Sangli (3.97%), Sindhudurg (3.46%), Osmanabad (3.40%), Nashik (2.94%), Palghar (2.56%), and Satara (2.37%),

Ten districts in the state have weekly Covid-19 growth rate higher than the state average of 0.052%. These include Ahmednagar (0.202%) Solapur (0.116%), Satara (0.094%), Sangli (0.082%), Ratnagiri (0.080%), Osmanabad (0.078%), Raigad (0.073%), Pune (0.066%), Mumbai (0.060%) and Sindhudurg (0.058%).

Ten districts have reported 73.3% of the total active cases in the state. These include Pune, Thane, Ahmednagar, Mumbai, and Satara.