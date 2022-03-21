Covid-19: Daily cases in India drop to 1,549 amid Omicron BA.2 variant led global surge

India on Monday reported fewer than 2,000 Covid-19 cases for a second consecutive day even as many countries register fresh Covid waves. The health ministry said 1,549 new cases were logged in the preceding 24 hours and that the active caseload in the country is now 25,106, or 0.06 per cent of overall infections. The ministry also said 2,652 patients had 'recovered' in the previous 24 hours and that the national 'recovery' rate is now 98.74 per cent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The country also reported 31 deaths on Sunday. The total number of people who have lost their lives to Covid in India is around 5.16 lakh. The death rate remains at 1.20 per cent.

Both the daily positivity and the weekly positivity rates dropped to 0.40 per cent on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearly 3.84 lakh tests were conducted and over two lakh vaccine doses have been given since Sunday. India has conducted over 78.30 crore tests since the start of the pandemic.

So far, 181.24 crore vaccine doses have been given.

In the vaccination drive for children aged 12-14, which started last week, nearly 18 lakh doses of Corbevax - the only vaccine available for this age group now - have been administered.

Meanwhile, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea are witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections. The United Kingdom is also witnessing a spike due to the spread of the omicron variant. The United States is expected to see a new surge in the coming weeks as per top medical expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}