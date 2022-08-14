Dalit boy thrashed for touching water pot dies in Rajasthan: Gehlot orders probe, announces 5 lakh

A nine-year-old Dalit boy, a student of a private school in Rajasthan's Surana village died on Saturday days after he was allegedly beaten by his school teacher for touching a drinking water pot, news agency PTI reported. 40-year-old teacher Chail Singh who allegedly beat the boy has been arrested and charged with murder and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police said the reason for beating up the nine-year-old that he touched a drinking water pot is being investigated.

मामले के त्वरित अनुसंधान एवं दोषी को जल्द सजा हेतु प्रकरण को केस ऑफिसर स्कीम में लिया गया है। पीड़ित परिवार को जल्द से जल्द न्याय दिलवाना सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। मृतक के परिजनों को 5 लाख रुपये सहायता राशि मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष से दी जाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 13, 2022

The incident took place on July 20, the victim's father said. The boy suffered a serious injury to his face and became unconscious after receiving the beating. The boy was taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Udaipur. But even after a week, there was no improvement. The family decided to take him to Ahmedabad where he succumbed to the injuries. The photo of the boy with swollen eyes and an injured nose has surfaced on social media.

"He remained admitted at the hospital in Udaipur for about a week, but seeing no improvement, we took him to Ahmedabad. But his condition did not improve even there and he finally succumbed on Saturday," the boy's father Devaram Meghwal said.

The state education department has initiated an inquiry into the incident. Two officials have been asked to submit a report to the block education officer.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the incident is tragic and the state government will ensure that the victim's family gets justice at the earliest. The CM has also announced an assistance of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

