Dalit girl, 14, tortured and gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted, tortured, and repeatedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, quoting police and one of the accused has been arrested. According to the complaint, the minor was confined in a room and subjected to repeated gang rapes, the SHO said. (Pic used for representation)

Bhagatpur police station SHO Sanjay Kumar Panchal said that the girl’s family, in their complaint, alleged that during her captivity, “the accused allegedly burned an 'Om' tattoo on her hand with acid, forcibly fed her meat, and subjected her to further torture.”

According to the complaint, the minor was confined in a room and subjected to repeated gang rapes, the SHO said. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill her and her family if she disclosed the incident, he added.

Four accused—Salman, Zubair, Rashid, and Arif—have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, PTI report added citing the complaint.

When was she abducted?

In a complaint, the complainant claimed that on January 2, 2025, her niece was abducted while heading to a tailor, the officer said. Citing the complaint, he said that the accused allegedly kidnapped her in a car and rendered her unconscious using an intoxicant.

"She was later taken to the Bhojpur area and locked in another room, from which she eventually escaped and returned home to her aunt, a few days ago," Panchal was quoted as saying by PTI. The girl's family further alleged that the accused was pressuring them to withdraw the case, he said.

Superintendent of police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh confirmed that a case has been registered at the Bhagatpur police station. “One of the accused, Salman, was arrested on Tuesday and subsequently sent to jail. The investigation is ongoing,” he added.

13-year-old abducted, gang raped in Rajasthan's Phalodi

In a separate incident in January, a 21-year-old man was detained in Rajasthan’s Phalodi for allegedly abducting and gang-raping a 13-year-old girl along with two others, police said.

The girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three men near her school in Rajasthan's Lohawat, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sangram Singh said. The accused, who was waiting in a car, kidnapped her and took her to an isolated area several kilometres away, where they assaulted her.

After failing to find his daughter, the girl's father filed a police complaint. While returning home, he discovered her lying by the roadside in distress. She was taken to a hospital, where she informed the police that the accused raped her in turns while one kept watch. Upon learning that a missing complaint had been filed, they abandoned her and fled, Singh said.

The accused, who was arrested from Balotra, is known to the girl’s father. Two others remain absconding, the officer added. Investigations revealed that two of the accused had previously worked with the girl’s father, a local farmer, for a month.

(With PTI inputs)