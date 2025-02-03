An eight-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three unidentified men on the premises of a government school in Mandya district of Karnataka, police said on Sunday. 8-year-old gang-raped in Karnataka school

Police said that the gang rape took place on January 31. The incident came to light on Sunday when the girl, experiencing severe stomach pain and bleeding, confided in her mother about the assault. The mother, subsequently, filed a complaint at the Mandya central police station.

Mandya superintendent of police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against three unidentified people under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Baladandi said, “The girl has been admitted to the Mandya District Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital where she is undergoing treatment. We also informed officials from the state women and child development welfare department, who will provide counselling to the girl on Monday.”

According to the girl’s statement, the SP said that three strangers lured her from a playground, near her home, with chocolates and took her to the government school premises where she was gang-raped. Police confirmed that she was not a student of the school where the incident took place.

The girl also said that the perpetrators threatened her from disclosing the incident to anyone.

Baladandi said that they are reviewing the CCTV footage from the school premises. The SP said that they are currently investigating the case and are verifying details given by the girl in her statement, noting that they have found some incontinencies in her account.