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Dalit teen beaten to death in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal over inter-caste friendship

The deceased, Ketan Lal, was a resident of Deval village. His injured friend, Diwakar Dimri, was admitted to the district hospital in Baurari.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 12:52 am IST
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New Tehri: An 18-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly beaten to death and his friend severely injured over his friendship with a minor girl from an upper caste community in the Pratapnagar block here, police said on Monday.

The victim was in a friendship with a girl from Kholgarh for the past six months.(Representational)

The deceased, Ketan Lal, was a resident of Deval village. His injured friend, Diwakar Dimri, was admitted to the district hospital in Baurari.

According to a complaint lodged by the Ketan's father, Dhanpal Lal, the incident occurred on Sunday night in Kholgarh village.

Ketan had reportedly been in a friendship with a girl from Kholgarh for the past six months.

On Sunday at around 11 pm, the girl called Ketan on his mobile phone and asked him to come to her village. Ketan went to Kholgarh with Diwakar Dimri.

When they both arrived, members of the girl's family locked them both in a room and assaulted them with sticks, the police said.

On Monday morning, the girl's father called Dhanpal Lal to inform him about his son's condition and asked him to take him back.

 
uttarakhand tehri garhwal district
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