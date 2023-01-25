Dalits in Karnataka village denied entry in hotels, temple, allege discrimination

The Dalit community of Shagoti village in Gadag district in Karnataka alleged discrimination from the upper caste members and claimed they were denied entry into temples, hotels and grocery stores in the region.

They claimed that the authorities held peace meetings with the dominant caste group of the village but failed to broker a truce.

Shivappa, a Dalit leader from the village, alleged that while the villagers agreed to treat them equally during the meeting with officials, discrimination continues.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Dalit man booked for hurting ‘religious sentiments’

“I’m a Dalit leader. If we ask for equality, they say they won’t give it,” he said, adding, “The tahsildar and members of the social welfare department visited the village and held a meeting with everyone. The villagers agreed to treat us better, but they continue to ostracise us. Since then, no one has come to see if things have improved.”

“Our MLA has never visited the village. This is unfair. We don’t know how to lead a normal life,” Shivappa said.

He said that the Dalit community here is facing difficulty with no food to eat as they are not allowed to take groceries from stores in the village.

“We are facing a lot of difficulties. We don’t have food to eat. There’s not even milk or biscuits to feed our children. Even after all this, no politician has done anything to solve our issues,” he added.

On Thursday, a Dalit couple, who went to the village temple for wedding rituals, was allegedly denied entry by the upper-caste villagers.

Yogesh Hanumappa, a Dalit youth from the village alleged that the dominant caste people used their clout and control over village resources to socially and economically ostracise the Dalits.

“There is a lot of discrimination. We have asked for justice, but the villagers and elders told us that we don’t deserve it. The elders threaten us that they won’t treat us equally if we bring the law into the picture. They ask us to stay outside the village,” Hanumappa said.

“Yesterday, they refused to give us food at the hotel here. At the grocery store, they said that if anything is given to us, they would be fined ₹2,500. So, we had to get food and groceries from another village,” he added, saying, “No leader has come to hear our issues. We request them to visit us and resolve our issues.”

Also Read: Uttarakhand: 5 booked for assaulting Dalit with burning wood for praying at temple

Meanwhile, Gadag deputy commissioner ML Vaishali said that the officials held one round of meeting with the villagers and warned of strict action.

“After the incident came to light, the ASP [Assitant Superintendent of Police], and DySP [Deputy Superintendent of Police] visited the village and held a meeting with them. Action is being taken to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Vaishali said.

The deputy commissioner further said that they have not registered a case in this regard as no one has come forward from the Dalit community for an official complaint.

“But we have tried to broker peace and warned the dominant caste groups of strict action if this is repeated. We held one round of meeting with people from all the castes. The officials will hold another round of meetings soon,” she added.