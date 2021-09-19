Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Dalit-Sikh face, Sidhu's ‘yes’: What might have worked in favour of Charanjit Singh Channi
india news

Dalit-Sikh face, Sidhu's ‘yes’: What might have worked in favour of Charanjit Singh Channi

People familiar with what unfolded on Sunday indicated that the combination of both these factors that Charanjit Singh Channi is a Dalit and a Sikh worked in favour of him in the last leg of the race. Both represent a significant vote bank in the state. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Charanjit Singh Channi (left) with Navjot Singh Sidhu at Channi's residence in July. (Photo: Twitter)

The race for the next chief minister of Punjab picked up on Sunday after Ambika Soni rejected the offer and the Congress was considering Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as a safe bet, after ruling former Punjab Congress president Sunil Kumar Jakhar out. Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu's name also came up, but insiders indicate that he will be the CM face for the Congress in the Punjab assembly election, while the new CM might have to be in the post only for the time being.

Charanjit Singh Channi is the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab. He belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community. Insiders said the combination of both these factors that Charanjit Singh Channi is a Dalit and a Sikh worked in favour of him in the last leg of the race. And that's why the party's last-minute calculation surprised all speculation when Harish Rawat announced Channi's name as the new chief minister.

Who is Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi?

A Sikh face is important for the Punjab chief minister post. In fact, Punjab has never had a non-Sikh chief minister. This is the reason that Ambika Soni cited for rejecting the proposal from Rahul Gandhi. Another unofficial but important requirement to handle the top job in Punjab at present is to be in tandem with Navjot Singh Sidhu in which too Charanjit Singh Channi finally emerged as a safe bet, insiders said. Some reports indicated that Sidhu was not too happy with the proposal of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the CM.

RELATED STORIES

In addition, Charanjit Singh Channi has an impressive academic and political career. He is a law graduate and an MBA and has taken care of the technical education ministry. He is also a three-time MLA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
charanjit singh channi amarinder singh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mufti says BJP using Taliban, Afghanistan issues to garner votes

Who is Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi?

Charanjit Singh Channi to be Punjab chief minister, first Dalit CM of the state

‘Good opportunity for public welfare’: Babul Supriyo after joining Trinamool
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP