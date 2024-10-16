'Damaging Brand India...': Congress asks Centre to 'articulate stance' on Canada

The Congress on Wednesday night claimed that the allegations made by Canada on Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar were "tarnishing India’s global reputation and damaging Brand India". Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (File)

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked the Government of India to "articulate its stance" on the grave allegations.

"It is imperative that the Government of India promptly and clearly articulate its stance on this issue," he said.

Ramesh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the Leaders of Opposition in both Houses of Parliament "into confidence on the serious charges levelled against the government of India by the USA and Canada".

Jairam Ramesh also expressed concerns over the deterioration of India's ties with Canada.

"This demand is necessitated by the worsening India-Canada relations and growing concerns about India-US ties," he added.

Last week, Canada sent a communication to India that the latter's diplomats were "persons of interest" in the probe of Nijjar's murder. India rejected the charge.

In a major escalation later, India recalled its diplomats in Canada and expelled six Canadian diplomats from New Delhi.

"Allegations made by Canada, now backed by several other countries, are threatening to escalate, tarnishing India’s global reputation and damaging Brand India," Ramesh said.

Calling safeguarding India's global standing a shared responsibility, Jairam Ramesh said the opposition must be fully informed about the row.

"Our nation’s international image as a country that believes in and adheres to the rule of law is at risk, and it is crucial that we act together to defend it. On matters relating to national security and foreign policy, the nation must always be one," he added.

The remarks came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that Canada had clear indications that India had violated the country's sovereignty.

"We had clear and certainly now ever clearer indications that India had violated Canada's sovereignty," Trudeau during the foreign interference inquiry.

India has dismissed Canada's allegation of its agents' involvement in Nijjar's murder. New Delhi maintains that Canada hasn't provided evidence substantiating its “absurd” claims.