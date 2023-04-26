‘Dangerous than Atiq Ahmad, leader of…’: BJP's Bandi Sanjay on Telangana CM

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was more dangerous than gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who was recently killed in a shootout in Prayagraj. Targeting the Telangana government over the question paper leaks, Bandi Sanjay accused the chief minister and his family of jeopardising the careers of unemployed youth.

BRS leader and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

"KCR is more dangerous than Atiq Ahmad. He is the leader of gangsters. But there is nothing to be afraid of. We shall continue to fight with him till we achieve our goal," Sanjay said at Nirudyoga March (rally of the unemployed) at Mahabubnagar.

While Atiq Ahmad had looted the people at gunpoint, KCR was looting the people and their lands taking the help of the police, he alleged.

"We shall not rest till KCR sacks his son K T Rama Rao from the cabinet, order a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge and pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to the unemployed youth towards the troubles they faced due to leakage of question papers," he asserted.

Sanjay said the countdown for the downfall of the KCR government has begun, claiming that the BJP will win all the assembly seats in Mahabubnagar district in the next state elections. He also alleged that the state government was trying to frame him in the question paper leakage case only because he was fighting for the cause of the unemployed.

"Going to jail is nothing new for me. I had gone to prison nine times. The BJP workers, too, suffered lathi blows and went to jails on every issue confronting Telangana," he said.

BJP has been trying to corner the KCR government over the question paper leaks in the recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Sanjay, on the other hand, was arrested by the Warangal police earlier this month after he was named as the mastermind in the leakage of a Class 10 question paper.

