Darjeeling landslide: At least 17 dead, rescue ops underway, toll may rise | Latest updates
Bengal development minister Udayan Guha described the situation as “alarming” and put the death toll at 17, citing preliminary reports from local authorities.
At least 17 people were killed as relentless heavy rainfall unleashed a series of massive landslides across West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Saturday, flattening homes, damaging roads, and leaving several remote hamlets cut off, officials said.
The death toll is expected to rise as varying report of deaths are emerging and more damaged homes are searched. According to news agency PTI, North Bengal development minister Udayan Guha described the situation as “alarming” and put the death toll at 17, citing preliminary reports from local authorities.
Meanwhile, news agency AFP reported at least 20 people have died.
Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the district administration, police, and disaster response teams, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Mirik Lake area, one of the worst-affected zones.
Darjeeling landslides latest update: 10 points
- According to figures compiled by the NDRF and district authorities, nine deaths have been confirmed so far, with two more persons still missing. A minister in the state government put the number at 17 as of 2 pm on Saturday, October 5. Fatalities have been reported from multiple locations including Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), and Mirik Lake area.
- West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep concern over the severe flooding in both North and South Bengal. She said, “Yesterday night there was sudden rainfall exceeding 300 mm in 12 hours in North Bengal, and there was simultaneously excessive flow of water into Sankosh river and generally flow of river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim. This caused disasters.” Banerjee also conveyed her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and promised immediate assistance.
- At least four survivors were pulled out of debris in Dhar Gaon, where heavy mudslides destroyed several houses, officials said.
- Traffic on vital hill routes such as the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road was badly hit due to mudslides and road cave-ins, while communication links to higher altitude settlements remain severed. Several interior villages have been left inaccessible.
- North Bengal development minister Udayan Guha called the situation as alarming. “The loss of lives is tragic. As per our reports eleven people have died in Mirik and six in Darjeeling. But the figure is not yet confirmed,” Guha told PTI.
- A senior police officer said continuous rainfall has severely obstructed search and rescue missions. “The terrain is slippery, and several houses have been damaged. The extent of damage is still being assessed. Earthmovers are finding it extremely difficult to operate on these slopes,” he said, reported PTI.
- Officials said several families in Bishnulal Gaon, Ward 3 Lake Side, and Jasbir Gaon in Mirik were evacuated and shifted to safer places. Temporary relief camps have been established with support from local NGOs and the district administration.
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall till October 6. Authorities warned of fresh landslides and further road blockages in the coming days.
- President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of life, saying, "The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is “deeply pained" by the deaths due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling." He said in a post on X, “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.”