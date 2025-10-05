Darjeeling landslide: At least 17 dead, rescue ops underway, toll may rise | Latest updates

At least 17 people were killed as relentless heavy rainfall unleashed a series of massive landslides across West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Saturday, flattening homes, damaging roads, and leaving several remote hamlets cut off, officials said. Rescue operation underway after landslides hit the area following heavy rainfall, in Darjeeling, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (PTI)

The death toll is expected to rise as varying report of deaths are emerging and more damaged homes are searched. According to news agency PTI, North Bengal development minister Udayan Guha described the situation as “alarming” and put the death toll at 17, citing preliminary reports from local authorities.

Meanwhile, news agency AFP reported at least 20 people have died.

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the district administration, police, and disaster response teams, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Mirik Lake area, one of the worst-affected zones.

Darjeeling landslides latest update: 10 points