Dasara celebrations set to be scaled down in Mysuru: Minister

Elephants being brought for Mysore Dasara celebrations at Veeranahosahalli village, Mysuru district. (PTI)

The Karnataka government has decided to scale down the celebrations of state festival, Dasara, in Mysuru, in view of the drought, minister for social welfare HC Mahadevappa said.

“In view of the poor rainfall in the State and the distress caused to the farming community, the state government has decided to celebrate Dasara in a simple and meaningful manner,” Mahadevappa, who is also the minister in-charge of Mysuru district, said on microblogging site X.

The authorities had planned to celebrate Dasara in a grand manner this year, from October 16 to 24. The Mysuru district administration had also requested a grant of more than ₹30 crore for the event. However, some lavish programmes are likely to be scaled down, district leaders in the know of the developments said.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Sugarcane Cultivators Association and other organisations had also demanded a low-key affair celebration in view of the drought in the state.

Last week, Mahadevappa held discussions at the district level about celebrating Dasara in a simple way. He said that a decision will be made at the government level regarding the event. President of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association C Narayanagowda, took exception to Mahadevappa’s remarks on a low-key Dasara, and urged the state government from issuing such statement.

“Instead, it would be better to call it ‘Traditional Dasara’. Or else, it will lead to confusion among the tourists coming to Mysuru every year for Dasara,” he said.

“The focus should be on slashing lavish spending like organising ‘Yuva Dasara’ and refrain from inviting artistes from outside for cultural programmes, which itself will save several lakhs of rupees. The local artistes should be invited to perform,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state BJP took to Twitter and hit out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over its decision to celebrate a simple Dasara. “While it spends crores on unnecessary events, the government led by @siddaramaiah has decided to celebrate a simple Dasara,” it tweeted in Kannada.

For Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, the I.N.D.I.A meeting, for the betterment of minorities and missionaries, the @INCKarnataka government has crores of rupees. But to celebrate the state festival, Dasara, to give grants to Kannada universities, to celebrate Hampi festival, drought and lack of funds come in the way of the government,” the BJP said.

“Earlier too, Siddaramaiah had said that there was no money for Dussehra celebrations, but celebrated Tipu Jayanti in a grand manner. Why does it do this when it comes to Mysuru Dasara?” it added.

The festival, which attracts international and national tourists from all over to Mysuru city, is celebrated every year during the festival of Vijayadashami with grandeur.

Last week, the Karnataka government declared 195 taluks in the state as drought-hit, owing to weak monsoon. Among them, it announced that 161 taluks have been declared as severely drought-hit and 34 taluks as moderately drought-hit.

