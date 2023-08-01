Dasara festivities in Mysuru to include air show, exhibition this year, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the 10-day Dasara festival, which is celebrated as Karnataka's “naada habba”, meaning state festival, will be organised in a grand and meaningful way in Mysuru this year. This comes after a high-level committee meeting regarding the festival in the state capital, Bengaluru. CM Siddaramaiah also added that festivities will include an air show, an exhibition and cultural programmes. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said there is a wrong notion that the burden of ‘Gruha Jyoti’-- a scheme that offers up to 200 units of free power for residential use every month -- has been passed on to others. (PTI)

“It is the opinion of the members of the Dasara high-level committee to organise Mysuru Dasara Mahotsava in a meaningful and grand way. While selecting tableaus this time, it will be ensured that they inform people about the state's traditions, special aspects of various districts, and implementation of the five guarantees schemes of the government,” the CM told reporters.

"The Dasara celebrations would be inaugurated at Chamundi Hills on October 15 at an auspicious time between 10:15 to 10:30 am after offering prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari," he added.

“Light decorations at the palace, important buildings and trees across Mysuru city will begin on October 15 and will remain for a week after the end of the festivities. Officials have been told that light decorations should be good and this time and it should be done in nearby areas too,” Siddaramaiah further stated.

The state government will also give a push to local artists in the cultural programmes. CM Siddaramaiah also said he will choose the chief guest of the Dasara inauguration this year. He is also set to discuss plans to organise an air show at the celebrations with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Dasara should be grand, but there should not be any unnecessary spending, and it should attract more tourists," he said, and added that Dasara celebrations will also be organised in Srirangapatna and Chamarajanagar as usual.