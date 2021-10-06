Dashboard launched to monitor projects in Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched the dashboard that allows real-time monitoring of major projects in Bengaluru to avoid delays and speedy implementation.

The dashboard, according to the chief minister’s office (CMO), would provide accurate and up-to-date information on all major projects in the city that has become synonymous for its crumbling infrastructure as much as its prowess in Information Technology, startups and science.

“Officers should pay equal importance to planning as well as implementation. Senior officers must ensure that the officials at grassroot levels deliver the facility to the last man in the society. Effective implementation will bring people closer to the system and they feel that someone is there for them. We need to strive to achieve this,” Bommai said on Tuesday.

The chief minister had announced plans to bring out a dashboard on August 28 to monitor all mega projects in the city to help avoid delays and timely implementation.

Bengaluru, home to almost a quarter of Karnataka’s total population, is a city that aspires to be recognized as a global hub but has been struggling to cope with its own rapid and unplanned growth.

Many mega projects like the Metro, Outer Ring Road, flyovers and several other public works have led to huge challenges for the residents and the 9.4 million vehicles that ply on its poor quality roads.

The chief minister had even admitted in the recently concluded monsoon session of the state legislature that around ₹20,000 crore has been spent on fixing roads in Bengaluru over the past five years.

Bengaluru has 13,847 kms of arterial and sub-arterial roads, of which only 295 kms are said to be in good condition and another 246 kms have now been ridden of potholes, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)

Potholes and bad roads have even taken lives in the city as hapless citizens tread on dug-up streets, open manholes and other life-threatening conditions.

The poor planning of drains, encroachments and unplanned nature of construction often leads to water clogging in Bengaluru. Rain water also gushes into basements of apartments and other buildings, causing crores of losses to residents who end up bearing the brunt of civic apathy.

Most of Bengaluru’s roads are in tatters after being dug up on account of projects like “smart city” or any other developmental work, adding to the nightmare of the city’s over 12 million residents and 9.4 million vehicles.

The rains in Bengaluru have made matters worse in the city as it poses a danger and a hurdle to pedestrians and motorists alike.

But money spent, or claimed to have been spent, on infrastructure like roads, drains and other basic amenities have fallen short of meeting expectations.

The Karnataka government on September 30 had said that all roads in Bengaluru will be pothole-free in 30 days, setting another deadline, after many missed ones, to provide one of the most basic amenities to the city’s over 12 million residents.

The assurance on road repair comes ahead of the BBMP elections that are expected to be held early next year.

Bommai had earlier said that he would dedicate his first working hour each day to monitor ongoing projects in Bengaluru.