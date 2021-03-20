Dattatreya Hosabale becomes RSS general secretary, replacing Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Dattatreya Hosabale has become the new general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), replacing Bhaiyyaji Joshi. The RSS confirmed the development on its Twitter handle on Saturday. The election took place at the two-day meeting of RSS's highest decision-making body, Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, in Bengaluru.

73-year-old Bhaiyyaji Joshi became the general secretary in 2009 and completed four terms of three years each.

Dattatreya Hosabale is around 65 years old and hails from a family of RSS activists in Karnataka. He joined the RSS in 1968 and, in 1978, became a full-time organiser. In 2004, he became the second in command of the intellectual wing of the RSS.

During the Emergency, Dattatreya was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and was imprisoned for 16 months.

Recently at a book release programme of the Sangh, Hosabale said there is only one "DNA in Bharat and that is Hindu". "In the Sangh, Hindu is a "rashtravachak" word. There is one DNA in Bharat and the name of that DNA is Hindu. Hindutva has an identity and those terming themselves secular have propagated it as communal, despite the fact that it is a diverse idea," he said.

The annual conclave of the RSS is being held in Bengaluru and not in Nagpur because of the rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Though Joshi's term has been extended several times in the past, this time it was not feasible because of his age and also because of the upcoming 2024 general elections and the centenary celebrations of the Sangh in 2025.

RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Friday said there is a growing curiosity about RSS among the public. "All may not join the Sangh, but they are ready and eager to work with Sangh. The way to engage and involve such people in building a better society along with expanding and planning Sangh work in the next 3 years will be discussed at the ABPS this time," he said.

