Daughter’s idea: Chandigarh man who gives free Chole Bhature to vaccine takers

Sanjay Rana from Chandigarh, who was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, said that it was his daughter’s idea to give free Chole Bhature to people who have been administered Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday, Rana said that he began the initiative nearly two months ago. “I give away free food to more than 25 people in a day,” he added.

Rana further told ANI, “I thank Modi Ji for mentioning my name (in today’s Mann Ki Baat).”

During his address to the nation on Sunday, PM Modi said, “In Chandigarh’s Sector 29, Sanjay Rana Ji runs a food stall and sells Chole Bhature on cycle. To eat this delicious Chole Bhature for free, you will have to show [proof] that you have taken the Covid-19 vaccine on the same day.”

Rana wasn’t the only person mentioned during the programme. PM Modi also talked about Issac Munda from Odisha’s Sambalpur district, a former daily-wage labourer who has now become an internet sensation by posting videos of local cuisines and cooking on his YouTube channel.

“In his video, he promotes local delicacies, traditional recipes, his village, lifestyle, family and food habits,” PM Modi said, adding that Munda’s journey as a YouTuber began in March 2020 when he posted a video about a traditional Odisha dish called ‘Pakhala’.

Also Read | A Motivation: Who’s YouTuber Isaac Munda PM Modi spoke about in Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi further said that Munda is “earning well” through his YouTube channel and supporting his family.

He also mentioned one Radhika Shastri from Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri for starting Amburx Project that focuses on giving easy transport facilities in hilly regions to patients for treatment.

Apart from them, PM Modi also stressed on the significance of water conservation, pointing out that he experienced water scarcity while growing up, and apple cultivation gaining traction in Manipur’s Ukhrul. “Farmers here are now cultivating apples in orchards. These people also went to Himachal to take proper training,” he added.