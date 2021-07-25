Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi highlights importance of water conservation
As the country gears up to celebrate Kargil Diwas tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday that the Kargil war is a symbol of valour and discipline of the country's armed forces.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 12:26 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the country through the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Modi began the address by conveying his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

As the country gears up to celebrate Kargil Diwas tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday that the Kargil war is a symbol of valour and discipline of the country's armed forces.

He also cited a recent survey carried out by the Centre which showed that 75% of those who sent their suggestions and messages to the suggestions to the monthly radio programme are below 35 years.

During the 78th edition of the programme, Modi said on June 27 that players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics have struggled to get to where they are and advised the citizens to not pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly.

Pointing out that it is crucial that vaccine hesitancy, which is based on rumours in addressed, PM Modi said India achieved the feat of inoculating million people in a single day.


  • JUL 25, 2021 11:34 AM IST

    On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlights importance of water conservation

    Among other topics, Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of water conservation. Pointing out that he faced water scarcity during his childhood, Modi said, " We used to yearn for rainfall and therefore to save every single drop of water has been part of our customs."

  • JUL 25, 2021 11:26 AM IST

    Apple cultivation gaining traction in Manipur, says PM Modi

    PM Modi said that when it comes to apple cultivation in the country, people first think of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. "But what if I tell you add Manipur's name in this list, they you might be surprised. Nowadays, apple cultivation is gaining traction in Ukhrul, Manipur. Farmers here are now cultivating apples in orchards. These people also went to Himachal to take proper training," he added.

  • JUL 25, 2021 11:19 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat guided by views of India's youth: PM Modi

    PM Modi, during his 79th edition of Mann Ki Baat, cited a recent survey carried out by the Centre which showed that 75% of those who sent their suggestions and messages to the suggestions to the monthly radio programme are below 35 years.

    "It means Mann Ki Baat is being guided by the views of the youth of India. Mann Ki Baat is a medium where there is positivity & sensitivity," he said

  • JUL 25, 2021 11:16 AM IST

    'Nation first, always first' says PM Modi

    PM Modi said there is a need for India to unite and work towards national progress.

  • JUL 25, 2021 11:10 AM IST

    PM Modi urges citizens to support Olympics team on social media

    Prime Minister Modi on Sunday appealed to the citizens to support the Olympics team through the 'Victory Punch Campaign'. "You also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India," he added.

  • JUL 25, 2021 11:05 AM IST

    Kargil war symbol of valour of our armed forces, says PM

    As the country gears up to celebrate Kargil Diwas tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday that the Kargil war is a symbol of valour and discipline of the country's armed forces. He also urged the fellow citizens to read the 'thrilling' story of Kargil.

  • JUL 25, 2021 11:01 AM IST

    PM Modi addresses nation

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

  • JUL 25, 2021 10:59 AM IST

    PM Modi to address nation shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am today. He might speak on the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

