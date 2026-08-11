Daughters strangled at Taj Hotel, note reveals 'dispute with wife': What happened in Bengaluru?

A 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his two minor daughters at a hotel in Bengaluru before attempting suicide, police said on Monday.

Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the events that followed. (PTI)

The two girls' murders came to light after a call was received from the Taj Hotel, reported news agency ANI.

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The man was found unconscious in the same room with severe throat injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical, police said, as reported earlier by HT.

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He is a resident of Nagawara in Bengaluru North.

Police alerted after suspected deaths

GK Mithun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East Bengaluru, said officers reached the hotel after receiving the alert.

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{{^usCountry}} "Today evening, we received a call from the Taj Hotel security manager regarding the suspected death of two female children. Upon visiting the spot, the father of the deceased was suspected to have killed them. He was found in a critical condition and was shifted to Manipal Hospital by the hotel security," DCP Mithun Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI. Suicide note points to marital dispute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Today evening, we received a call from the Taj Hotel security manager regarding the suspected death of two female children. Upon visiting the spot, the father of the deceased was suspected to have killed them. He was found in a critical condition and was shifted to Manipal Hospital by the hotel security," DCP Mithun Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI. Suicide note points to marital dispute {{/usCountry}}

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Preliminary police inquiries indicated that the father allegedly strangled both girls. A suicide note found at the scene referred to a marital dispute.

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"Based on his note, he says he had a marital dispute with his wife as he was suspecting her and also claims he had proof of her being with other persons. We are currently verifying the exact reason for the deaths," the DCP added.

Murder case registered

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Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the events that followed.

The man remains under treatment, and police said he is currently reported to be out of danger.

(With inputs from HT correspondent and agencies)