Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Dausa (ST), Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali seats in Rajasthan

June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Welcome to the live blog for the election results day in Rajasthan, focusing on the constituencies of Dausa, Tonk–Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Nagaur, and Pali. As votes are being counted, the latest updates will give insights into the candidates' standings and voter trends. These seats are crucial for both major parties and regional players, reflecting the political pulse of the state. Stay tuned for real-time updates, expert analyses, and detailed breakdowns as we follow the developments throughout the day....Read More
June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am
Counting for all seats of Dausa (ST), Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
June 4, 2024 7:02 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am
Counting for all seats of Dausa (ST), Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
