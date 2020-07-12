Dawood Ibrahim’s aide arrested in Delhi’s Chand Bagh area

india

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 09:29 IST

A criminal, who was out on parole was arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch from the Chand Bagh area of the national capital.

Gangster Anwar Thakur, a life convict in a murder case and reportedly an aide of Dawood Ibrahim was apprehended with a Brazilian make semi-automatic pistol worth Rs 22 lakh on July 10, police said.

Thakur, belonging to Meerut and currently residing in Pandav Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, police said.

“The accused is a life convict in a murder case in Delhi. He had brazenly shot dead a police informer inside Police Station Sadar Bazar, Delhi. At present, he came out on parole on March 17 and was knowingly reviving the Gangs in North East Delhi,” Police said.