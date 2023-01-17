Dawood remarried in Pakistan, stays in Karachi, nephew tells NIA: Report

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim has remarried a Pakistani woman, while still being married to his first wife Mehjabeen, according to a report by news agency ANI. Alishah Ibrahim Parkar, who happens to be the son of Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar, reportedly revealed this information to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September 2022.

According to Alishah’s statement, the second marriage could be a ruse to distract investigative agencies' focus from his first wife. Shah claimed that Mehjabeen communicated via WhatsApp with Dawood’s relatives in India. He also stated that the underworld don’s first wife told him about the second marriage to a woman from a Pathan family when he met her in Dubai in July 2022.

Alishah also revealed that Dawood was trying to mislead people by saying that he divorced Mehjabeen, which is a lie.

The anti-terror probe agency had filed a charge sheet against Dawood, close aide Chhota Shakeel and three other members of the ‘D Company’ - a name used for the gangster’s transnational organised criminal syndicate - in connection with raising funds to carry out terror activities in Mumbai and other areas.

Alishah also informed NIA that Dawood’s address had changed and that he currently stayed in Karachi’s defence area near Rahim Faki behind Abdullah Ghazi Baba Dargah.

Figuring among India’s most wanted men along with LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin and JeM number 2 Abdul Rauf Asghar, Dawood has a bounty of $25 million on his head announced by the United Nations Security Council in 2003 and ₹25 lakh by the NIA announced in August last year.

Last week, a special court in Mumbai sentenced Gutkha baron JM Joshi of ‘Goa’ Gutka to 10 years in prison for criminal conspiracy and helping set up chewing tobacco manufacturing units in Pakistan for Dawood and his brother Anees in 2002.

(With inputs from agencies)

