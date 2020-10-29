Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:10 IST

A day after the arrest of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar in a money laundering case, the ruling CPI(M) suffered another setback on Thursday after the Enforcement Directorate arrested party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri in a narcotics case.

Summoned to the ED office in Bengaluru for the second time, he was arrested after he failed to give convincing answers about the alleged funding of the drug racket after a 3-hour questioning, a senior officer said. He will be produced in a court later.

Trouble began for Kodiyeri after Bengaluru drug racket accused Anoop Mohammad gave a statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in which he mentioned his name. He said Bineesh Kodiyeri, second son of Balakrishnan, had helped him a lot in his “business venture”. Later, his name also figured in the call list of Mohammad.

Kodiyeri later admitted that he knew Mohammad and helped him in setting up a hotel in Bengaluru but he was not aware of his alleged drug dealings. But later the ED found that two shell companies floated by Kodiyeri, B Capital Solutions and B Capital Forex, were allegedly involved in many shady deals. Floated in 2015, both firms had failed to file tax returns and other formalities and the ED suspects these firms were floated for alleged money laundering and hawala transactions.

During investigation the ED also found that Rs 50 lakh made its way into the account of Mohammad in the last six months and suspects that Kodiyeri was one of the financers of the drug cartel. Earlier the ED had frozen transactions of all his properties.

During investigation into the gold smuggling case, the ED also found that there was a close link between gold smuggling and the psychedelic drug cases. The smuggling case came to light on July 5 after 30 kg gold was seized from a consignment that had arrived in the name of the United Arab Emirates consular office in Thiruvananthapuram. And the drug case surfaced on August 28 after the arrest of Anoop Mohammad and two others in Bengaluru. There are reports that the third accused in the gold smuggling case K T Ramees and Anoop Mohammad were friends.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yecury said in Delhi that there was no crisis in the party or the government in Kerala and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had made his position very clear that the party won’t interfere in the ongoing case.