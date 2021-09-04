Day after farmers-police clash, SAD suspends poll campaign

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday suspended it’s election outreach programme by six days in view of ongoing protests by farmers against the party.

The 100-day campaign, which began on August 18, was put on hold till September 10. Besides this, the party also announced the formation of a three-member panel to talk to the protesting farmers and “remove all misunderstandings”.

“@Akali_Dal_ core committee has decided to reschedule #GallPunjabDi campaign by 6 days. We have formed a 3-member committee comprising BS Bhundar,Prof PS Chandumajra & MS Sirsa to talk to farmer orgs & remove all misunderstandings. Campaign will restart from Amloh on Sept 10,” party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted.

On Thursday, at least 50 farmers and seven policemen were injured in clashes which erupted after protesters allegedly tried to disrupt a SAD rally led by the party chief in Moga district. Badal alleged the protesters were “not farmers but owed allegiance to the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party”.

Requesting the leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions spearheading the protests since November, not to disturb peace in Punjab, Badal said: “We request the leadership of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha not to disturb the peace in Punjab. Our team is ready to answer any question posed by them regarding our policies.”

The SAD chief also denied making any remarks against the ongoing farmers’ movement.

“I hold the kisan sangharsh (farmers’ movement) in utmost esteem. The SAD has backed all calls given by the Samyukt Morcha. My statement was aimed at Congress and Aam Aadmi Party workers who masqueraded as farmers to incite violence at SAD functions in the past one week. We feel the Samyukt Morcha is alive to these facts and will also clarify that the protests were conducted by Congress and AAP workers,” Badal told reporters after a meeting of the party’s core committee.

Badal also condemned the manner in which Punjab Police was being used by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh allegedly to disrupt peace in the state.

“SAD has always remained in favour of the farmers and we advocate the decision favouring farmers. However, it is Captain’s (Amarinder Singh) government which has implemented the three farm laws in Punjab,” he said.

AAP Kisan Wing Punjab president and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said: “He (Sukhbir) should first answer the questions raised by farmers as the Badal family has always called itself a benefactor of the farming community.”