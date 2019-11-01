Day after meeting Pawar, Sena says can get numbers to form govt if we want

india

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:28 IST

A day after meeting NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has now warned the BJP over government formation. Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena can get numbers to form the government if it decides to do so. He further attacked the BJP and accused them of not living up to their pre-poll agreement of a 50:50 formula.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 13:27 IST