Day after Srinagar terror attack, 2 LeT associates held

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) overground workers, who were allegedly involved in the attack on a CRPF convoy in Lawaypora that claimed two lives, were arrested on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:03 AM IST
Senior officers carry coffins of slain paramilitary CRPF soldiers during a wreath laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday. (. Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) overground workers, who were allegedly involved in the attack on a CRPF convoy in Lawaypora that claimed two lives, were arrested on Friday.

The two arrested have been identified as Muzaffar Mir and Javaid Sheikh. They had provided logistic support for carrying out the attack. A local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Nadeem Abrar Bhat and two other foreign terrorists who executed the attack are on the run.

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said the case had been solved: “It was due to the joint efforts of the Bandipore and Srinagar police that the case was solved.”

Kumar said that Nadeem of Narbal, Budgam, who is a known Lashkar commander, had visited his relative Muzaffar three days ago and sought assistance in carrying out the attack with the help of two overground workers. “Muzaffar sought help from his timber business partner, Javaid. The three carried a reconnaissance of the area and planned the attack that took place in Lawaypora (on the outskirts of Srinagar), in which two CRPF men were killed and two others injured,” he said.

The IG said soon after the attack, the area was cordoned and sources activated. “In the meantime, the Bandipore police arrested Javaid. A few empty cartridges were found in his vehicle. After interrogation, he revealed all details of the attack,” he said, adding that Muzaffar’s car had been seized and both arrested persons had confessed their crime.

“An operation has been launched at two places to arrest Nadeem and two other foreign terrorists who were involved in the attack. They will be neutralised soon.”

Meanwhile, a wreath laying ceremony was held in Srinagar and bodies of CRPF personnel were airlifted to their native places.

