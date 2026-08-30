‘Cage-like’ school: Days after attack, CJP inspects Jaipur schools, gives 7-day ultimatum to govt

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Sunday inspected two government primary schools in the Shastri Nagar-Bhatta Basti area and alleged that both lacked basic infrastructure, giving the administration seven days to address the deficiencies.

This comes after members of the group were allegedly attacked while visiting a government school in Bagru. (HT PHOTO)

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This comes after members of the group were allegedly attacked while visiting a government school in Bagru.

In a statement, the CJP claimed that the completed building of one government primary school had remained closed for several years, forcing children from the area to travel long distances to attend classes.

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The group said the second school was operating from a makeshift, cage-like structure without a proper building or essential amenities.

“Children cannot be expected to study in such deplorable conditions. The administration must provide safe and adequate educational facilities at both schools within seven days,” the CJP said.

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{{^usCountry}} The group warned that it would launch a public agitation with local residents if the problems were not resolved within the stipulated period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The group warned that it would launch a public agitation with local residents if the problems were not resolved within the stipulated period. {{/usCountry}}

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It demanded the immediate reopening of the closed school building and the provision of a safe and adequate building, along with essential facilities, for the other school.

The inspection came amid a controversy over a Rajasthan government directive restricting unauthorised entry into government schools. The order also cited legal provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, that could be invoked in cases involving violations of children’s safety and privacy.