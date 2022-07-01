Udaipur on alert before Jagannath Yatra, 2 more held in tailor's murder| Top 10

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday held a review meeting on the law and order situation in Udaipur days after a tailor - Kanhaiya Lal - was beheaded in the state. The National Investigation Agency is probing if the horrific killing - that has sent shockwaves across the country - has links to Pakistan. The two accused - Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari and Gaus Mohammed - were brought to Ajmer's high-security jail on Thursday night. The authorities in Udaipur are alert ahead of the iconic Jagannath Yatra procession on Friday afternoon. Two more people have been held in the killing.

Here are ten points on the Udaipur tailor’s killing:

1. In a tweet posted on Thursday night, the chief minister warned of “strict action” against those who won’t follow the law and order. “Addressed a meeting organized in relation to law and order at the Udaipur Circuit House. Directed that strictest action should be taken against those who violate law and order. No matter what caste, religion, class or party he may belong to,” Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

2. “Instructed the administration and police officers to maintain peace and order in the area with full vigil and keep an eye on every suspicious activity. Officers have been directed to make elaborate arrangements for law and security and to keep the police and administration alert,” he added.

3. The Jagannath Rath Yatra procession will be around eight kilometers long, and it will begin from Jagdish Temple at around 1pm.

4. The city is set to see the celebration with public participation after two years of strict Covid curbs.

5. UN chief Antonio Guterres called for “respect of all religions” after the Rajasthan killing. “We very much hope... we call for the full respect of all religions and for ensuring, throughout the world, that different communities can live in harmony and in peace,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric quoted him as saying in a PTI report.

6. Meanwhile, the murder has also sparked a political row in the state.

7. “With the brutal murder of innocent man in Udaipur, it has become clear that due to the instigation and appeasement of the state government, the morale of the criminals is high. Due to this policy of the state government, a situation of communal frenzy and violence has arisen in the state,” former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said in a tweet after the murder on Tuesday.

8. Meanwhile, the Congress’s Alka Lamba - after a party meeting - said: “The Congress is worried over the current atmosphere prevailing in the country. We urge the prime minister to take the initiative in this regard and come forward to make an appeal for maintaining peace and harmony in the country.”

9. This is the latest incident to trigger tensions in Rajasthan after Jodhpur saw clashes in May.

10. On Thursday, huge protests were witnessed across Udaipur, seeking justice for the slain tailor.

