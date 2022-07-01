Udaipur killing: Prayagraj police on alert ahead of Friday prayers today
The police and local administration are in alert mode for the Friday prayers, especially after the gruesome Udaipur killing.
Atala and adjoining areas had reported violence after Friday prayers on June 10. However, since then, normalcy has returned in these places.
The police officials have however made it clear that despite normalcy returning in Atala and other areas, there was no reason to lower the guard in wake of the killing of a tailor in Udaipur.
The tailor was killed for allegedly sharing a post, supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks against the Prophet.
The officials contacted religious heads and have requested them to make appeals for peace and to guard against rumours.
Prayagraj district magistrate Sanjay Khatri said situation is normal but precautionary measures are in place to ensure peace.
Magistrates have been deployed at all police outposts and police teams along with district administration officials have been patrolling sensitive localities.
Security personnel have been deployed near mosques in old city and Kareli areas and the security forces also marched in old city areas on Wednesday and Thursday to instill confidence among the people and ensure peace.
SP city Dinesh Kumar Singh said police is in touch with different religious heads and members of peace committees. “Any attempt to disturb peace will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.
SSP Ajay Kumar urged internet users to use social media platforms with caution. “Any such message, video or photographs, that may pose threat to peace, should not be posted or forwarded. Strict action will be taken against those found involved in spreading rumours or causing harm to social harmony,” he added.
