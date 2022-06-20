Days before by-poll, Tripura Congress leader attacked with stones

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, who is contesting the assembly by-poll from Agartala on June 23, was injured when unknown assailants attacked him with stones on Sunday night while he was on his way to a worker’s home. He was admitted to a hospital in Agartala even as no case has been filed.

Barman, who joined Congress in February after quitting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was a minister in former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s Cabinet before he was dropped following differences between the two.

Congress leader Shreyasi Laskar blamed the BJP for the attack and said senior party leaders will meet shortly to decide the next course of action.

BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty refused to comment. “We will share our reaction later today.”

An officer at the police headquarters said they have heard about the incident but did not receive any complaint.

Former Congress leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarma called for a free and fair investigation into the incident. “Woke up hearing about the incident where former MLA @SudipRoyBarman1 was injured last night! I appeal for peace and a free and fair investigation. The elections should be free and fair and there should be no violence or threat to the people of tripura,” he tweeted.

