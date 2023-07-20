DCGI issues alert for Pholcodine containing cough syrups; asks doctors to prescribe alternative medicines

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued an alert for Pholcodine containing cough and cold remedies and advised doctors and patients to stop consuming any drug containing the chemical. In a circular last week, DCGI Rajeev Raghuvanshi cited safety concerns alerted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other regulatory bodies that have reviewed and withdrawn or restricted Pholcodine containing medicines. DCGI has asked doctors to advise patients to stop taking pholcodine containing cough syrups and cold remedies and suggest an alternative to treat their symptoms. (Representative Photo)

Why is Pholcodine being restricted?

The statement by DCGI noted that WHO has warned healthcare professionals and regulatory authorities of the risk of anaphylactic reactions (severe allergic reactions that require instant treatment) in people who have taken Pholcodine containing cough and cold remedies at least 12 months prior to surgical procedures involving the administration of general anesthesia with neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAS).

Advisory to doctors and healthcare professionals

1. To advise patients to stop taking Pholcodine containing cough and cold remedies and suggest an alternative to treat their symptoms.

2. To verify whether the patient scheduled to take general anesthetics containing neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAS) has taken Pholcodine containing cough and cold remedies in the previous 12 months and also be aware of anaphylactic reactions in such patients.

Advisory to consumers

1. To be careful in taking Pholcodine containing cough and cold remedies and consult the doctor or pharmacist to suggest an alternative treatment.

2. In case of patients who are going to take general anesthetics and have taken Pholcodine containing cough and cold remedies in the past 12 months should be reported to the doctor or healthcare professional prior to the procedure.