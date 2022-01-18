DCW demands arrest of Clubhouse app members ‘discussing’ Muslim women

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the cybercrime cell of the Delhi Police, seeking action against people making derogatory remarks towrads Muslim women on the social audio application ‘Clubhouse’.

Taking to Twitter, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote, “Sulli bai, then Bulli bai and now indecent sexual remarks against Muslim girls on the Clubhouse app! How long will this last? I have sent a notice to the Delhi Police with regard to the Clubhouse case to arrest criminals soon after filing an FIR.”

A two-minute video of the Clubhouse interaction was shared on Twitter earlier in the day by a user named Tanvir Ansari. In the clip, participants, which include both boys and girls, are heard discussing the topic ‘Muslim Gals are more beautiful than Hindu Gals’.

One of the participants in the video said that every Muslim girl is ultimately a Hindu and his response was met with the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant. Another participant said that 70 per cent of Muslims are converts as the religion was founded much later.

The participants also said that “having sex with a Muslim girl is equal to building seven temples”, while another said it was even bigger and equal to doing as much good as demolishing the Babri Masjid.

According to the DCW's notice,"In the said conversation, participants can be clearly heard making obscene, vulgar, and defamatory remarks over women and girls especially from the Muslim community."

The DCW said it is a very serious matter and merits strict action. The commission has sought a response from the cybercrime cell of the Delhi Police by January 24.

The Clubhouse interaction comes to light days after a massive uproar over Bulli Bai app case that listed Muslim women for auction along with their doctored photographs sourced without their permission. The app is said to be a clone of Sulli Deals application that had come to the notice last year. Creators of both the applications have been arrested.

