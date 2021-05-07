DDMA quarantine for those coming to Delhi based on false report: Scientists

An order on Thursday that cited a virulent Covid-19 variant for mandatory 14-day quarantine for people arriving in Delhi from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is based on a refuted news report, scientists said on Friday. The report referred to a paper, which is yet to be peer-reviewed. It was refuted by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia, which is responsible for sequencing the viral genomes and keeping track of dominant variants in the country.

Dr Anurag Agarwal, the director of New Delhi’s Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, said: “The news of N440K mutant on which this seems to be based was incorrect.”

Rakesh Mishra, the director of Hyderbad’s Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), said it takes time to sequence the viral genome, analyse it, and then upload it to the database. “The variant was dominant in South India a few months back, but it is on its way out now. It has virtually disappeared from Karnataka and Kerala. Another few weeks and it will be extinct. It is not driving the current surge in cases.”

The paper was based on laboratory experiments to determine the clinical implications of the mutation. The scientists found that the N440K mutation produced 10 times the viral load than the previous variants in circulation.

“Lineages with #N440K are NOT the dominant ones in the second wave of #Covid19inIndia. Also, it is important to remember that just because a variant behaves a certain way in cell cultures (with no competition, and in controlled settings), it does not mean it will behave the same way in humans, or in a complicated pandemic scenario,” said Divya Tej Sowpati, a researcher from CCMB, in a tweet.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday ordered the mandatory quarantine at government or paid facilities if those arriving from Andhra and Telangana do not have RT-PCR Covid-19 negative reports issued 72 hours prior to their arrival.

In its order, DDMA said the virulent variant of Covid-19 reported to have been found in the two states has a shorter incubation period and high transmission rate. “...the progress of disease is much more rapid. Therefore additionally precautionary measures in respect of persons coming from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Delhi via airlines, trains, buses, cars, trucks or any other mode of transportation are required to be taken in public interest.”

HT has reached out to DDMA for a comment. The copy will be updated once it is received.