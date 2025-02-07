Deaf and mute electrician held for raping 7-year-old in Raichur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Raichur district on Wednesday afternoon, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that the 38-year-old accused has been arrested. Rayachuru district additional superintendent of police Harish Kumar said that the accused visited the school around 3pm and informed the school manager that the girl’s mother asked him to pick her up an hour earlier due to a family engagement. (Representational image)

The accused is a deaf and mute electrician and was known to the girl’s family, they added.

According to police reports, the child is a second-grade student at a private convent school, police said.

Rayachuru district additional superintendent of police Harish Kumar said that the accused visited the school around 3pm and informed the school manager that the girl’s mother asked him to pick her up an hour earlier due to a family engagement.

“The school authorities questioned the girl, who confirmed that she knew the accused. Following this, the school allowed her to leave with him. However, instead of taking her home, the accused took her to a secluded area near the Manvi bus stand, where the crime was allegedly committed,” said SP Kumar.

The incident came to light when the girl’s family raised concerns after she failed to return home at the usual time. The accused was arrested on Wednesday night, and the 35-year-old school manager was also taken into custody on charges of negligence. Both have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and were produced before the JMFC court in Manvi, which remanded them in 14 days of judicial custody, police said.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and is reported to be out of danger, police said.

The girl’s mother expressed anger at the school’s management for allowing her daughter to leave with the accused without proper verification. “The school authorities claimed that since the child knew the accused and he was a neighbour, they did not suspect any foul play. This is a grave lapse on their part,” she said.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with calls for stricter safety measures in schools to prevent such incidents in future. The authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter, officials said.