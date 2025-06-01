‘Dear mummy, papa…’: Tej Pratap pens emotional letter to Lalu Yadav after RJD expulsion

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has written an emotional letter to his parents days after being expelled from the party. Tej Pratap Yadav writes letter to father Lalu Yadav after RJD ouster(HT Photo)

In a message posted on X, he said, “Mere pyaare Mummy Papa, Meri saari duniya bas aap dono mein hi samaayi hai. Bhagwan se badhkar hain aap aur aapka diya koi bhi aadesh. (My dear mom and dad, My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God),” his letter read.

“If you are there, then I have everything. I just need your trust and love and nothing else. Papa, if you were not there then this party would not have been there and neither would greedy people like Jaichand who do politics with me. Just mummy papa, may you both always be healthy and happy,” Tej Pratap wrote.

The RJD had expelled Tej Pratap from the party on May 25 for six years, accusing him of “irresponsible behaviour” and actions that go against party values. This is his first public reaction since then.

Tej Pratap's ex-wife seeks answer

Earlier this week, Tej Pratap’s ex-wife Aishwarya Rai also spoke out, questioning the timing of his expulsion. She accused the Yadav family of causing her pain.

“Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Now they have suddenly had a social awakening. They are all together. They have not separated. The elections are near, so they have taken such a step and created this drama,” Rai said while speaking to reporters in Patna.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai, who is the granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai, were married for a short time. Aishwarya later left the Yadav home, saying she was mistreated by her husband and his family.

“Everyone knows what happened. If they (Lalu Prasad Yadav's family) knew everything, then why did they get him married to me? Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Where was their social justice when I was suffering?” she added.

She also said she only found out about her divorce through the media.