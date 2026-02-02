Dear Reader, your trust is most important. Take this HT survey and help us serve you better
Dear Reader,
Newsrooms like to say that they put their readers and viewers first. But with information flowing at breakneck speeds in today’s digital multiverse, they sometimes find it difficult to pause and connect with the people they serve. Please consider this note a part of that pause.
We find ourselves in the middle of extraordinary change --- a shift in how news is discovered, consumed and, most importantly, trusted. Though this shift began many years ago, it has reached a critical point with democratisation of cellular data and the AI revolution. Public trust can’t just be inherited; it’s no one’s fiefdom. It needs to be earned, sometimes afresh with each new story, each new reader. And earn we must.
In this fast-evolving world, you, dear reader, have been a constant. And we remain grateful. Journalism was never about standing on a pedestal and delivering information. We stand among you, with a direct relation with every one of you. And like any relationship, this one too will work only when there’s honesty and feedback. Metrics, charts and dashboards tell us what is being consumed, but you can tell us why. And what we could be missing.
Understanding you better matters deeply to us. What informs your decisions? What formats respect your time and habits? Which stories feel irrelevant or repetitive? These questions and their answers matter.
And to that effect, we have created a short survey as a small but important step in keeping you front and centre of what we do. Your responses will help us make better choices.
Embracing feedback earns us your trust, and we are here to listen.
Thank you,
Nisheeth Upadhyay
Editor, Hindustantimes.com
