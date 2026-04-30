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'Death is only way out': Rape survivor attempts immolation outside Gurugram CP office

Moments leading up to the incident were captured in videos, now circulating on social media. 

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 10:32 pm IST
PTI |
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A rape survivor's desperate cry for justice spilled onto the streets outside the Gurugram Police Commissioner's office on Thursday, when she allegedly attempted to end her life by setting herself on fire, claiming months of police inaction in her case.

Policemen deployed acted promptly and preventing her from setting herself on fire, while also trying to calm her down.(Representative Image/HT)

Clutching a bottle of petrol and a matchbox, the woman reached the gate of the CP office and poured the fuel over herself. Policemen deployed acted promptly and preventing her from setting herself on fire, while also trying to calm her down.

Moments leading up to the incident were captured in videos, now circulating on social media. Though the visuals are unclear, her screams can be distinctly heard.

In another video that the woman recorded before entering the CP's office, she said that she was raped by a man from Panipat and had lodged an FIR at Sector 51 police station. However, even after four months, the accused had not been arrested.

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