Death toll rises to 5 in ammonia gas leak at Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur shrimp factory

The death toll in the ammonia gas leak incident at a private seafood processing and export facility in Tiruvallur district has risen to five, while 67 people are currently undergoing treatment and remain under medical observation, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Minister's Office. Following the incident, emergency response teams, including district administration officials, police personnel, fire and rescue services, and public health authorities, were immediately deployed to the spot to manage the situation and provide medical assistance. (HT_PRINT)

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Two individuals have been discharged after receiving initial medical care.

The incident occurred on June 21 when an ammonia gas leak was reported at the industrial unit during routine operations, leading to the exposure of workers present at the site.

Following the incident, emergency response teams, including district administration officials, police personnel, fire and rescue services, and public health authorities, were immediately deployed to the spot to manage the situation and provide medical assistance.

"A total of 74 individuals have been reported affected by the incident. Of these, 67 individuals are currently receiving treatment and are under medical observation. Two individuals were discharged. Two fatalities had been reported until 8 PM on 21.06.2026. As of 7 AM on 22.06.2026, three additional fatalities have been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to five," the Office of the Health Minister, Tamil Nadu said.

Officials said that the affected individuals primarily exhibited symptoms consistent with ammonia inhalation, including breathlessness, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, coughing, chest discomfort, and varying degrees of respiratory distress.

The exact cause of the leak is currently under investigation by competent authorities.

Meanwhile, DMK and Communist Party MLAs have urged the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker to take up the issue of the Tiruvallur ammonia gas leak in the ongoing session of the state Assembly, seeking a detailed discussion on the industrial safety lapse.

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed shock and sorrow over the tragedy and announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also ordered the formation of a three-member committee comprising officials from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Directorate of Public Health to investigate the incident. The panel has been directed to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.