Two dead in ammonia leak at shrimp factory in TN

Two women died during treatment after a suspected ammonia leak at a private shrimp processing factory in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district on Sunday, police said. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel arrive at a seafood export unit following an ammonia gas leak, in Manjangaranai, Thiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. (PTI)

In total, 59 workers were rushed to various hospitals in Chennai and in Tiruvallur district soon after the incident, KG Arunraj, minister for health and family welfare, said.

According to Tiruvallur police, a first information report (FIR) has been filed and two people—the unit’s owners—have been arrested.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and wished speedy recovery for those hospitalised. “Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Modi said, according to an official release.

Chief minister C Joseph Vijay extended his deep condolences to the families of the two women. “I have ordered the release of ₹2 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Furthermore, I have ordered that necessary steps be taken at government expense to transport their mortal remains to their native state for the final rites,” he said, according to an official release.

Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The chief minister also ordered the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the incident and directed R Kumar, the minister for information technology and digital services, along with monitoring officer KP Karthikeyan to oversee relief operations in coordination with the district collector S Kavitha, government officials aware of the matter said.

The incident took place around 10am on Sunday after the leak at the St Peter’s Paul Seafoods Exports facility in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam, Gummidipoondi MLA S Vijayakumar told HT.

Minister Kumar said, “Preliminary enquiries reveal that the coolant used to store the shrimps started to leak this morning.”

Minister Arunraj said at the time of incident, the employees were taking rest in a nearby room as it was Sunday. After the gas leak, they were taken to the Venkateswara Hospital for treatment, he said.

Responding to a query, Arunraj said, “The CM said that the industries using hazardous chemicals must properly obtain permission, and he has ordered a review into the intervals at which their licenses should be renewed. For this purpose, the Industrial Safety Department has been directed to maintain extra surveillance on industries that use highly toxic chemicals.

Minister for artificial intelligence, information technology R Kumar said: “Preliminary enquiries reveal that the coolant used to store the shrimps started to leak this morning,” he said.

“We have arrested two people who are the owners of the unit. FIR has been filed,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, HT did not get comments from a senior official at the private shrimp processing unit.