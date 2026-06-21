Two killed in BMW crash on Mumbai–Vadodara highway near Badlapur

A night out to celebrate a friend's birthday turned fatal in the early hours of Sunday when a luxury car crashed on the incomplete Mumbai-Vadodara Highway in Badlapur, leaving two dead and one seriously injured. Further details about the circumstances leading to the crash are yet to be ascertained. (HT Photo)

The convertible BMW, which was reportedly being driven at high speed of 251 kmph with its hood open, was completely mangled in the crash.

According to preliminary reports, the driver lost control of the speeding car, causing it to crash violently into a highway divider. Due to the high-velocity impact of the collision, the vehicle was completely destroyed, and the body parts of the victims were strewn across a half-kilometer radius.

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The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Kishan Negi (24) and Rebecca Babu Jacob (22), while the injured passenger has been identified as Angad Gill (26). Gill and Negi are residents of Badlapur, while Rebecca was from Bandra. Gill sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to the ICU at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan. The friends were on a night out to celebrate the birthday of Yogesh Negi who turned 24 on Sunday.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 2 AM near Eranjad in Badlapur. The vehicle was heading toward Badlapur from the Titwala side when the driver lost control. Due to the high speed, the driver apparently failed to assess the road conditions in the darkness, leading to the accident. The car violently crashed into a highway divider and flipped over multiple times. A video has since gone viral on social media, purportedly recorded inside the car just moments before the crash, showing the speedometer tracking at a lethal 251 kmph.

Kishore Shinde, Senior Police Inspector at the Badlapur West Police Station, told HT, “We have sent the bodies of the deceased to the government hospital in Ulhasnagar for a post-mortem examination. Since the car was a convertible with an open hood, the occupants were thrown out upon impact, causing fatal injuries. We still do not know who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. As the family members are currently not in a state to speak, we are waiting to record their statements.”

Shinde further added that because the stretch of the road was still incomplete, it had not been officially opened to the public. The police are now investigating how the youth managed to access the closed highway and where they entered the road.