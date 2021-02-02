IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Decade after scam, Odisha imposes penalty of 2056 cr for illegal mining
Image for representation.(HT file photo)
Image for representation.(HT file photo)
india news

Decade after scam, Odisha imposes penalty of 2056 cr for illegal mining

  • This is the biggest ever penalty on any mining company after the mining scam broke out a decade ago.
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:39 AM IST

A decade after the mining scam rocked Odisha leading to tightening of rules governing raising and transportation of minerals, the state mining department for the first time detected a major illegality, imposing penalty of 2,056 crore on Sarda Mines, a merchant miner for excess mining.

The joint director of mines in Joda of mines-rich Keonjhar district last week sent the notice to Sarda Mines under Section 21 (5) of The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, 1957, for raising 4.2 million tonnes of iron ore in excess of the limits stipulated under environmental clearance, mining plan as well as the limit set by State Pollution Control Board.

The mines department in its penalty demand said the Thakurani Block-B iron mines held by Sarda Mines in Keonjhar district over an area of 947.046 hectare produced at least 7 times of the limit set up by different government agencies such as Indian Bureau of Mines, the OPCB as well as the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Climate Change for the financial year 2019-20

The demand note from the joint director of mines said the excess mining happened in the month of February and March 2020. The mines department calculated the penalty taking into account the price of lump ore decided by the Indian Bureau of Mines. In February 2020, the highest price of lump ore was 4,691 per tonne while in March it was 4,835 per tonne.

Also read: Twitter restores 250 accounts blocked in India for a controversial hashtag

"This is the biggest ever penalty on any mining company after the mining scam broke out a decade ago," confirmed joint director of mines, Salil Behera. He, however, could not clarify how the company raised so much ore in excess of the limits set by various authorities even after many regulations were brought in after the mining scam. In 2010, the state mining department had started Integrated Mines and Minerals Management System (i3MS), a comprehensive information technology-based e-Governance initiative that provided an end-to-end tracking of minerals produced, despatched and consumed in all the 14 mining circles.

Other senior mining officials did not comment on the penalty imposed. HN Singh, vice-president of Sarda Mines, said his company would challenge the order in High Court. "We don't agree with the penalty demand. There are several flaws in it," he said.

After the mining scam was unearthed in Odisha in 2009, Justice MB Shah Commission of Enquiry had found that around 60,000 crore worth of ore was mined illegally from Keonjhar and Sundargarh between 2000 and 2010. However, in 2017, central empowered committee, that was appointed by Supreme Court to probe into illegal mining in Odisha, put the amount at 17,576.17 crore following which the apex court ruled that the errant companies have to pay the amount. The CEC calculated the figure for illegal extraction of 215.5 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore between 2000-01 and 2010-11.

The Thakurani B iron ore mines in Joda area leased to Sarda Mines in August 1991 was a supplier of high-quality ore to the Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power Limited plant before it was closed on March 31, 2014, due to lack of environment clearances. In January last year, the Supreme Court had allowed it to resume mining operations after directing to pay around 933 crore towards environmental compensation to the state government.

However, in September last year, the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change asked Sarda Mines to stop operation immediately noting that its environment clearance was invalid. Sarda Mines, however, got a stay against the order from Delhi High Court and resumed its operation. Its lease over the Thakurani B mines is scheduled to end in August this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
check on illegal mining
app
Close
We will do a three-hour chakka jam on February 6 across the nation. These will be on the national and state highways,” Balbir Singh Rajewal said.(ANI)
We will do a three-hour chakka jam on February 6 across the nation. These will be on the national and state highways,” Balbir Singh Rajewal said.(ANI)
india news

Farmers announce ‘chakka jam’ on Feb 6

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:12 AM IST
The announcements were made by Samyukta Kisan Morcha during a press conference at the Singhu border agitation spot following a meeting in the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(HT file photo)
Image for representation.(HT file photo)
india news

Decade after scam, Odisha imposes penalty of 2056 cr for illegal mining

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:39 AM IST
  • This is the biggest ever penalty on any mining company after the mining scam broke out a decade ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India spent 20,776 cr on border security after China row

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:37 AM IST
New Delhi: India spent 20,776 crore on the emergency purchase of weapons and systems to beef up its military capabilities to deal with new security challenges in the midst of a lingering border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh, where both armies have deployed a total of 100,000 soldiers and advanced weaponry in their forward and depth areas, budget documents showed on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covid-19 vaccines given a special 35k cr allocation

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Union government has decided to set aside 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccine in the 2021-22 financial year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget on Monday, with the promise that more money will be committed if needed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Tagore, Oz win find space in FM speech

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Finance ministers delivering budgets have distinct rhetorical styles
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Highways to welfare funds: 4 poll-bound states get infra boost

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Investments on infrastructure projects ranging from fishing harbours to highways and metro rail networks, a welfare fund for tea garden workers and quotations from the poetry of Rabindranath Tagore and Thiruvalluvar in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech underscored the Centre’s focus on states headed for elections in the coming months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Budget a let-down, designed to deceive people, says Oppn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The Opposition parties on Monday asserted that the Union budget was a ‘let down like never before’ that will “deceive” people even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a vision for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will the Budget alleviate distress?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
India imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Union Budget takes note of key 15th Finance Commission suggestions

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Key recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission (FC) -- the constitutional body that decides the shares of the Centre and states in all taxes and revenues -- found their way into the Union budget for 2022-21 presented on Monday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Narendra Modi government has set itself a target of creating a 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline by 2025
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Farmers, villages at heart of budget: PM

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Union Budget 2021-22 as “not just active but proactive” , and stressed that villages and farmers were “at its heart”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

States likely to face crisis as govt pegs tax share at 30%

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The 15th finance commission (FC) mandates a share of 41% in the Centre’s tax revenues for the states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In shadow of pandemic, Centre hikes capital, revenue spending

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
India, like the rest of the world, experienced an unprecedented economic disruption because of the Covid-19 pandemic, just a month-and-a-half after the 2020-21 Budget was presented in Parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

How the fiscal math changed during and after the pandemic?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
When Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2020-21 Union Budget last year, she announced that the Revised Estimate (RE) for the 2019-20 fiscal deficit would be 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

What does the budget do to boost growth?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The 2021-22 budget, on the face of it, has given a massive fiscal boost to the economy
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP