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Decide in 6 months remission plea of LeT operative sentenced to life: Gujarat HC

Shahnawaz Bhatti, a Pakistani national, was arrested near the Kutch border in 2001, along with 22 kg of RDX, an AK-56 assault rifle, and ammunition

Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 10:08 pm IST
By Maulik Pathak
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The Gujarat High Court has directed the state government to decide within six months the remission plea of a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Shahnawaz Bhatti, who is serving a life term after being arrested with 22 kg of RDX in 2001.

Justice Mengdey passed the direction on June 17 after being informed that the opinion of the Jail Advisory Committee had been sought on Bhatti’s request

Justice MR Mengdey passed the direction on June 17 after being informed that the opinion of the Jail Advisory Committee had been sought on Bhatti’s remission application.

“Having regard to these aspects, the concerned authority shall take an appropriate decision, in accordance with law, with regard to grant of remission to the petitioner, as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of six months from the date of receipt of the order,” justice Mengdey said.

Bhatti, a Pakistani national, was arrested near the Kutch border in 2001, along with 22 kg of RDX, an AK-56 assault rifle, and ammunition. Investigators alleged that he had infiltrated India as part of a Lashkar-e-Taiba conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities.

A trial court in Kutch sentenced Bhatti to death. But the Gujarat high court declined to confirm the capital punishment in August 2007 and commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment.

 
life imprisonment gujarat high court
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