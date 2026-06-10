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Decision today on Congress’s objections to BJP-backed Jharkhand RS candidate

The developments coincided with the cancellation of the nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan for the Rajya Sabha

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 10:50 am IST
By Vishal Kant
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The decision on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani’s candidature for the June 18 Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand was expected on Wednesday after the Congress pointed to “discrepancies” in his nomination papers.

NDA-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani. (X)

People aware of the matter said Nathwani has been asked to clarify the issues Congress legislator Naman Bixel Kongari raised regarding his papers before 11am on Wednesday. They added that returning officer Ranjeet Kumar would subsequently decide on the issue.

The developments in Jharkhand coincided with the cancellation of the nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan for the Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after objections that she failed to disclose a court summons issued in connection with a rape case filed against a Congress leader in Telangana in 2022.

The cancellation means all three BJP candidates from Madhya Pradesh will go to the Rajya Sabha. It came even as the Congress was taking precautionary measures to protect its flock amid speculation that Natarajan was not the state unit’s choice and that some legislators could vote across party lines against her.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Congress observer for Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls, wondered whether the law would be followed in the decision-making.

“A discrepancy has been reported in the nomination papers of Parimal Nathwani, the BJP-backed candidate for the Jharkhand Rajya Sabha election. A hearing regarding the complaint is underway. It remains to be seen whether this BJP-backed candidate will retain his candidacy simply because he enjoys the BJP’s protective shield, or if the same rules will apply to him as well, resulting in the defeat of unethical practices,” said Baghel in a social media post on Tuesday.

The June 18 biennial elections for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states are being held as the NDA seeks the two-thirds majority mark in the Upper House. The BJP is the single-largest party with 113 members (including five nominated lawmakers). The NDA has 149 seats in the 245-member House.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Kant

Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure.

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