Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu and Iqbal Singh, both arrested in connection with the January 26 Red Fort violence, were on Saturday taken to the monument by Delhi Police’s special investigation team (SIT) to recreate the sequence of events leading to vandalism and clashes that erupted there during a tractor rally by farmers protesting against three new agricultural laws.

The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, respectively. They are presently in the custody of the SIT of the crime branch, which is probing their alleged role in the Red Fort violence on Republic Day. Police have alleged that the two were “prominent players” behind the violence and “instigated the mob” by delivering “provocative speeches”.

During the recreation of the crime scene, SIT members asked Sidhu and Iqbal to describe their movements and activities at the Red Fort on January 26, a police officer who did not want to be identified said. They were asked about the passage through which they entered the iconic structure and exited it after religious and farm union flags were hoisted by some protesters.

The investigating team inspected the entire scene of violence at the fort to corroborate their claims and to ascertain how things unfolded at the monument, the officer said.

The Delhi Police have registered at least 44 cases in connection with the January 26 violence and the incident of January 29, when a group of people, claiming to be locals, entered a farmers’ protest site at the Singhu border and clashed with farmers and police.

Three more arrested in Burari violence case

Police on Saturday said they arrested three more persons for the violence near Burari on Republic Day. A total of 146 persons have been arrested for the violence that broke out in different parts of the city on that day.

Sukhmeet Singh,35, his brother Gundeep Singh,33, and Harvinder Singh,32, were arrested on Friday, after their presence at the scene were confirmed from video clips and photographs collected by the investigating team, a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.

“We have arrested the three men on the basis of the video footage and cellphone location analysis. Their bikes are also seen at the scene of the violence in Burari. Their exact role in the violence is also being investigated,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON