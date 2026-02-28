'Deeply concerned': India's first reaction to US-Israeli strikes on Iran

India's ministry of external affairs (MEA) reacted to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday by calling for restraint. “India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians,” the MEA statement read. Syrian children inspect the wreckage of an Iranian rocket that was reportedly intercepted by Israeli forces in the southern countryside of Quneitra, near the Golan Heights, close to the town of Ghadir al-Bustan. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, with Israel's public broadcaster reporting that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been targeted, as the Islamic republic retaliated with barrages of missiles at Gulf states and Israel. (Bakr Alkasem/AFP Photo )

“Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” it added.

Also read | India's airports on alert amid Middle East conflict sparked by US-Israel attack on Iran; minister holds review meet

Addressing anxieties about Indian nationals in the Middle East region, where the strikes have led to counter attacks by Iran across US bases near cities, the MEA said, "Our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance."

Also read | 'Moral cowardice': PM Modi's Israel visit under fire as US-Israel launch strikes on Iran

There was no immediate word on any evacuation plans as the airspace over the Middle East/West Asia region remains closed as fighter jets, missiles and drones fly.

Earlier in the day, the ministry of civil aviation said minister K Ram Mohan “has undertaken a comprehensive review of preparedness and response measures with all concerned stakeholders”. The minister reviewed its impact on international air operations, a press release by the ministry said on Saturday.

“Airports across the country, particularly major international gateways, have been placed on operational alert to manage potential flight diversions, unscheduled landings and passenger facilitation requirements,” it added.

There are over 90 lakh Indians in the Middle East, with most in the UAE and about 10,000 in Iran.

Air India and IndiGo, the main two operators, have already suspended operations to and from the Middle East.

“The (civil aviation) ministry is also in close touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure seamless information flow and appropriate coordination in case of any emergent requirements involving Indian carriers or Indian nationals abroad,” the release added.

“Indian carriers operating international services have been advised to continuously monitor airspace advisories, NOTAMs (Notice to Air Missions), and route restrictions issued by the concerned authorities. Airlines have been directed to ensure timely rerouting or diversion of flights, wherever required, strictly in accordance with global safety protocols and established contingency planning procedures,” the release added.