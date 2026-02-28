India's airports on alert amid Middle East conflict sparked by US-Israel attack on Iran; minister holds review meet

India's minister of civil aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu has “undertaken a comprehensive review of preparedness and response measures with all concerned stakeholders” amid conflict spreading across the Middle East/West Asia region after the US-Israeli joint strikes on Iran. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu (HT File Photo )

The minister reviewed its impact on international air operations, a press release by the ministry said on Saturday.

“A high-level meeting through a video conference was convened with Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and other senior officials of the Ministry, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airline operators, and major airport operators across the country. The review focused on ensuring passenger safety, operational continuity and real-time coordination in light of multiple airspace restrictions and NOTAMs issued in parts of the region,” the release on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) website read.

“Airports across the country, particularly major international gateways, have been placed on operational alert to manage potential flight diversions, unscheduled landings and passenger facilitation requirements,” it added.

There are over 90 lakh Indians in the Middle East, with most in the UAE and about 10,000 in Iran.

What about evacuation? So far, there are no plans announced for an evacuation operation as airspace over the region remains out of bounds. Air India and IndiGo, the main two operators, have already suspended operations to and from the Middle East.

“The (civil aviation) ministry is also in close touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure seamless information flow and appropriate coordination in case of any emergent requirements involving Indian carriers or Indian nationals abroad,” the release added.

“Indian carriers operating international services have been advised to continuously monitor airspace advisories, NOTAMs (Notice to Air Missions), and route restrictions issued by the concerned authorities. Airlines have been directed to ensure timely rerouting or diversion of flights, wherever required, strictly in accordance with global safety protocols and established contingency planning procedures,” the release added.

“The Airports Authority of India and private airport operators have been advised to maintain enhanced coordination with airlines for ground handling, parking bays, passenger amenities, crew logistics and immigration support, as necessary,” it further said.

Also, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been “advised to remain in close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety regulations, crew duty time limitations, and operational advisories”.

Advice to travelers Passengers booked on Middle East flights “are advised to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for updated travel information and schedule changes”.

“Airlines have been instructed to proactively communicate with passengers regarding delays, rerouting, or diversions to minimize inconvenience,” the ministry stressed.

“The safety of passengers and crew remains paramount. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the situation to ensure safe, orderly, and efficient air operations. The situation is under constant watch. Further updates will follow as necessary,” it said.