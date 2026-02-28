‘Heard explosions around 1 pm’: Indian woman in Abu Dhabi recounts tense moments at home amid Iran counterattack

Explosions were heard in parts of Abu Dhabi on Saturday following military strikes on Iran by Israel and the United States, triggering concern among residents as tensions escalated across the Middle East. File: A plume of smoke rises following a reported explosion in Tehran on February 28, 2026. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)

Speaking with HT.com, an Indian resident living in Abu Dhabi described moments of confusion and anxiety as loud sounds echoed across the city.

Residents recount tense moments Shreelakshmi, an Indian expatriate based in Abu Dhabi, said the sounds initially caused uncertainty among residents before social media updates heightened concern.

"Around 1 PM, we heard what sounded like explosions, then a few more within the next hour. A neighbour came knocking on our door, visibly worried. Her husband, who works in a different area, had heard the same sounds and called her. We didnt take it that seriously till we opened social media. Alot of our family/colleague groups alerted us not to step out of our houses."

She added that daily routines were suddenly disrupted as people assessed the situation cautiously.

"As of now nothing major has happened around us. We were actually planning to go out to buy groceries, but now not sure if we should even go. Roads look a bit deserted. Unsure if its because of the explosions or Ramazan fasting."

Iranian counterattack and regional response The explosions were reported as part of Iran’s counterattack following strikes carried out earlier by the United States and Israel. The United Arab Emirates confirmed that its air defence systems intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles targeting the country.

"The Ministry of Defence announced that the United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles. The UAE's air defences responded with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of the missiles," AFP quoted the UAE statement as saying.

Abu Dhabi further stated that it "reserves its full right to respond", calling the incident "a dangerous escalation".