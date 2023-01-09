'Deeply concerned': PM Modi after Bolsonaro supporters storm govt buildings in Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday joined world leaders in condemning the Brazil protests after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded and vandalised the government’s top institutions Sunday.

"Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," he tweeted.

Bolsonaro supporters broke into the country's congressional building, Supreme Court and presidential palace, a week after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration – who defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff election on October 30.

Videos on social media showed Bolsonaro supporters smashing windows and furniture, climbing on roofs as they invaded the three buildings. Some of the demonstrators also called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust Lula from the presidency.

US President Joe Biden earlier condemned the “assault on democracy”. "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasised that the will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected.

"I condemn the assault on Brazil's democratic institutions that took place today. The will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected. I have full confidence that it will. Brazil is a great democratic country," Guterres tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

